BHP Group (ASX:BHP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.38

BHP Group Ltd (ASX:BHP)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.38 and traded as low as $34.86. BHP Group shares last traded at $34.86, with a volume of 8,004,817 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$38.36.

Get BHP Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.08%.

In other news, insider Ian Cockerill bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$35.63 ($25.27) per share, with a total value of A$124,705.00 ($88,443.26). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie 56,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st.

BHP Group Company Profile (ASX:BHP)

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.