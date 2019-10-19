BidaskClub Downgrades America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered America First Multifamily Investors from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ ATAX opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $467.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.30.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 51.06%. The business had revenue of $14.35 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 180,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 107,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

