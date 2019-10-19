BidaskClub Downgrades Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLDR. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.27.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.88.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 2,351 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $45,797.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald F. Mcaleenan sold 125,408 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $2,367,703.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,744 shares of company stock worth $4,258,449 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

