BidaskClub Downgrades United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) to Sell

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

UIHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Insurance from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Get United Insurance alerts:

Shares of United Insurance stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. United Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $564.60 million, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $202.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that United Insurance will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Scott St bought 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,201.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,983.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Maroney bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $35,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,750 shares in the company, valued at $91,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,960 shares of company stock valued at $140,456. Corporate insiders own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of United Insurance by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Integre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Insurance by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 118,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.