BidaskClub Downgrades Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) to Buy

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

WAFD has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 target price on shares of Washington Federal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

WAFD opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average is $34.26. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $136.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Washington Federal will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Washington Federal by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 48,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

