BidaskClub Lowers PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

PEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,803,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,153. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.20. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $105.03 and a twelve month high of $140.45. The company has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,190,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,900,000 after purchasing an additional 157,620 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

