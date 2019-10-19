BidaskClub Upgrades First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) to “Hold”

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FDEF. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

FDEF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. First Defiance Financial has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $39.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $26,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDEF. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Defiance Financial by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 31,046 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in First Defiance Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Defiance Financial by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in First Defiance Financial by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 54,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Defiance Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

