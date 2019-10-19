BidaskClub Upgrades Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) to “Sell”

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.29. 172,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 million. Analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $60,988.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,126.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Mcdonald sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $106,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,119 shares in the company, valued at $296,543.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,059,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,305,000 after acquiring an additional 557,062 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 333,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 119,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.