BidaskClub Upgrades State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) to Hold

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

STFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

STFC traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.47. 28,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,173. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. State Auto Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.32.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.38). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $340.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. State Auto Financial’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that State Auto Financial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other State Auto Financial news, Director Michelle Lantow bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.03 per share, with a total value of $31,030.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,030. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 1,597.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 187,422 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 114,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,190,000 after buying an additional 80,115 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,319,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,181,000 after buying an additional 76,718 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,587,000. 33.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

