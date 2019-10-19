BitCapitalVendor Price Hits $0.0374 on Top Exchanges (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $33.36 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Bit-Z and HADAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00043034 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $486.49 or 0.06094429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001072 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00042289 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 891,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com.

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

