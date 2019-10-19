Bitcoiin Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges (B2G)

Bitcoiin (CURRENCY:B2G) traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Bitcoiin has a total market capitalization of $49,643.00 and approximately $1,047.00 worth of Bitcoiin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoiin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoiin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, OOOBTC and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.65 or 0.02159473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00055644 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 100.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin Profile

Bitcoiin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitcoiin’s total supply is 59,178,452 coins and its circulating supply is 52,761,896 coins. Bitcoiin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiin’s official website is bitcoiin.com/en. Bitcoiin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoiin2gen.

Bitcoiin Coin Trading

Bitcoiin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

