Bitcoin Cash 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.21 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $215.37 or 0.02679743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Graviex, Bitbns and Bitso. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.89 billion and $1.21 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,042.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00719626 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00017753 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000619 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000392 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,066,000 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

