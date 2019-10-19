Bitcoin Interest Trading 15.1% Lower This Week (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $682,347.00 and approximately $189.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Bitfinex and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00449486 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00094155 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00049232 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003085 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001126 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

