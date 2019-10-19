bitJob Reaches Market Cap of $19,513.00 (STU)

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One bitJob token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Liquid and YoBit. bitJob has a total market capitalization of $19,513.00 and $160.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, bitJob has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00228266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.01128939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029569 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00089492 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitJob Token Profile

bitJob’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,816,093 tokens. bitJob’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob. The official website for bitJob is bitjob.io. The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

bitJob Token Trading

bitJob can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitJob should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitJob using one of the exchanges listed above.

