BitSend Reaches Market Cap of $146,648.00 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One BitSend coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. BitSend has a market cap of $146,648.00 and $256.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitSend Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 24,887,775 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info.

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

