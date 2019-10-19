bitUSD Hits Market Capitalization of $2.71 Million (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 18th. In the last week, bitUSD has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. bitUSD has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and $3,987.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitUSD token can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00011141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00227567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.01144761 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00029409 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00090294 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitUSD Profile

bitUSD’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 3,054,020 tokens. bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD.

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

