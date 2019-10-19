BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 627,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Atlantica Yield were worth $14,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AY. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,234,000 after purchasing an additional 704,789 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 1,294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 664,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 616,800 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 576,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,059,000 after purchasing an additional 176,363 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 31,280 shares during the period. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AY stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.53.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). Atlantica Yield had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $283.34 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atlantica Yield from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Yield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

