BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.86% of Omega Flex worth $14,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex stock opened at $90.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $894.33 million, a P/E ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average is $84.48. Omega Flex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $102.65.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $28.03 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th.

Omega Flex Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.