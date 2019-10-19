BlackRock Inc. Buys 56,629 Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao worth $13,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 399.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the 2nd quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 554.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

