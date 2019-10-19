BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,041,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,880 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Dean Foods worth $12,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Dean Foods by 69.7% in the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,096,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 450,290 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Dean Foods by 220.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 202,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 139,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dean Foods by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 63,823 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in Dean Foods by 61.1% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,011,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 383,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dean Foods in the second quarter valued at $528,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DF opened at $1.20 on Friday. Dean Foods Co has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $109.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Dean Foods had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dean Foods Co will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DF has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $2.00 price target on shares of Dean Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

In other Dean Foods news, CEO Eric Beringause acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dean Foods Company Profile

Dean Foods Co engages in the manufacture, sale and direct-to-store distribution of fluid milk and other dairy & dairy case products. Its portfolio include the DairyPure and TruMoo brands, along with other regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean’s, Friendly’s, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES milk and cultured products, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

