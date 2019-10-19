BlackRock Inc. Has $13.44 Million Holdings in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,387,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,772 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $13,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 25.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 132,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at about $464,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 2.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NERV. BidaskClub raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. William Blair began coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerva Neurosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Shares of NERV stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47. Minerva Neurosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. As a group, analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

