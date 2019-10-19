BlackRock Inc. Sells 5,280 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $14,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLGEA. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, EVP John Sumas sold 2,000 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,825,530.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.50. Village Super Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $363.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.38.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $418.37 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

