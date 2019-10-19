BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Shares Purchased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 430.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,424,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after buying an additional 26,192 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 613,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after buying an additional 45,629 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 17.3% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 366,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 54,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter.

BLW stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

