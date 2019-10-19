BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TCPC. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $16.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.33.

TCPC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 88,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,625. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $795.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

In related news, insider Michael E. Leitner acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $199,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,515.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Levkowitz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $132,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 135,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,177.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 38.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

