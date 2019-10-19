Blocknet (BLOCK) Achieves Market Cap of $6.93 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $6.93 million and $150,925.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00013974 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,206,831 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co.

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

