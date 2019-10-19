Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLMN. ValuEngine upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 898,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,456. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.31.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 105.54% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,612,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.