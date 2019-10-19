Blue Calypso (OTCMKTS:BCYP) versus TAL Education Group (OTCMKTS:TAL) Financial Analysis

Blue Calypso (OTCMKTS:BCYP) and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blue Calypso and TAL Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Calypso 0 0 0 0 N/A TAL Education Group 0 4 5 0 2.56

TAL Education Group has a consensus price target of $31.98, suggesting a potential downside of 17.93%. Given TAL Education Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TAL Education Group is more favorable than Blue Calypso.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Calypso and TAL Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Calypso N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TAL Education Group $2.56 billion 8.62 $367.24 million $0.61 63.87

TAL Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Calypso.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Calypso and TAL Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Calypso N/A N/A N/A TAL Education Group 10.80% 13.33% 7.46%

Volatility and Risk

Blue Calypso has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAL Education Group has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of TAL Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Blue Calypso shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of TAL Education Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TAL Education Group beats Blue Calypso on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Calypso Company Profile

Blue Calypso, Inc. engages in the development, licensing, and enforcement of technology and intellectual property focused on digital word-of-mouth marketing and advertising. Its intellectual property portfolio consists of 5 US patents and 11 pending patent applications that cover methods and systems for communicating and syndicating electronic offers and advertisements. The company enables retailers to harness the power and adoption that mobile devices bring to the consumer shopping experience; connect brands with store visitors; leverages their brand affinity across the social media channels; and tracks performance, monitors engagement, manages attribution, and delivers real-time analytics on client's promotions and location-based content. Its products and services include KIOSENTRIX, which provides manufacturers and brick-and-mortar retailers a way of engaging with store visitors when they are on the path-to-purchase; and Blue Calypso Labs that offer outsourced consulting and customized software development services to clients. Blue Calypso, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses. In addition, it operates jzb.com, an online education platform that serves as a gateway for online courses offered through xueersi.com; and other Websites for specific topics and offerings, such as college entrance examinations, high school entrance examinations, graduate school entrance examinations, preschool education, and raising infants and toddlers, as well as mathematics, English, and Chinese composition. Further, the company provides educational content through mobile applications; operates mmbang.com and the Mama Bang app, an online platform focusing on children, baby, and maternity market; and provides consulting services for overseas studies under the Shunshun Liuxue name. Additionally, it offers tutoring services for students aged two through twelve under the Mobby brand; provides education and management consulting, and investment management and consulting services; and develops and sells software and networks, as well as offers related consulting services. The company also provides online advertising services; and engages in the sale of educational materials. As of February 28, 2018, the company's educational network included 594 learning centers and 465 service centers in 42 cities. TAL Education Group has a strategic agreement with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization to promote future education through artificial intelligence. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

