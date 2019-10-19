BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marriott International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a market perform rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.87.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.05. 1,393,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,334. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $100.62 and a 12 month high of $144.24. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,915 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $1,912,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $650,146.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,754 shares in the company, valued at $902,401.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,157 shares of company stock worth $3,008,421 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,967,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,762 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,246,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,403,000 after acquiring an additional 243,203 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,559,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,750,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,235,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,392,000 after acquiring an additional 22,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

