Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Boeing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now expects that the aircraft producer will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BA. Cowen set a $460.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup set a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $470.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.42.

BA opened at $344.00 on Friday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $373.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.44. The company has a market capitalization of $208.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 554.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Boeing by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

