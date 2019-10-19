BonusCloud 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,605.00 (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One BonusCloud token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $1,605.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud (BXC) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,695,597,968 tokens. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud.

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

