Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 410,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,776 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $16,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 17.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,388,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,278,000 after acquiring an additional 204,129 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 322.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 218.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 238,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 163,640 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 18.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 46,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 333.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stephens set a $48.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research set a $46.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,546.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Halliday Hamish 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. Insiders have sold 91,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,790,048 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $38.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

