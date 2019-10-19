Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) Insider Buys £142.56 in Stock

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) insider Martin Palmer bought 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($15.52) per share, with a total value of £142.56 ($186.28).

Martin Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Martin Palmer bought 14 shares of Bovis Homes Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £143.36 ($187.33).

Bovis Homes Group stock opened at GBX 1,226 ($16.02) on Friday. Bovis Homes Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 818.60 ($10.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,238 ($16.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 11.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,097.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,063.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 20.50 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Bovis Homes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BVS. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($16.07) price target on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,117.25 ($14.60).

About Bovis Homes Group

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

