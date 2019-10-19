Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $2.24 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.6% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $127.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.76. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $148.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.18.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

