BR Malls Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of BR Malls Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BRMSY stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BR Malls Participacoes has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83.

About BR Malls Participacoes

BR Malls Participações SA operates as a shopping mall company in Brazil. It also manages parking lot operation. As of March 16, 2018, it owned a portfolio of 39 malls comprising 1,445.5 thousand square meters of gross leasable area and 877.1 thousand square meters of gross leasable area. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

