Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,797,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,153,324,000 after acquiring an additional 559,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,421,177,000 after acquiring an additional 105,186 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,971,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,431,130,000 after acquiring an additional 52,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,120,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,186,106,000 after acquiring an additional 88,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2,421.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $981,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,431 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO opened at $286.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $208.23 and a 52 week high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $2.65 per share. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.06.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.71, for a total transaction of $5,774,200.00. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $578,860.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,550,860. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

