Brokerages Anticipate CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.76 Million

Brokerages expect CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) to post $46.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CARBO Ceramics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.80 million and the lowest is $45.72 million. CARBO Ceramics reported sales of $53.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CARBO Ceramics will report full-year sales of $185.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.39 million to $188.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $204.77 million, with estimates ranging from $186.25 million to $223.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CARBO Ceramics.

Get CARBO Ceramics alerts:

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). CARBO Ceramics had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 37.95%. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRR shares. ValuEngine upgraded CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CARBO Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $1.00 price objective on CARBO Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

CRR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,909. CARBO Ceramics has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $73.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

In other CARBO Ceramics news, VP Don P. Conkle acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 228,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,990.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ernesto Bautista III acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 162,350 shares of company stock worth $206,071 over the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRR. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CARBO Ceramics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CARBO Ceramics in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in CARBO Ceramics in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in CARBO Ceramics by 352.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 58,371 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CARBO Ceramics in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

About CARBO Ceramics

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, industrial, and environmental markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services, and Environmental Technologies and Services. The Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells oilfield ceramic technology products, base ceramic proppants, and frac sand proppants to pressure pumping companies, and oil and gas operators for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CARBO Ceramics (CRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CARBO Ceramics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARBO Ceramics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.