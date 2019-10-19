Brokerages Anticipate Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Cisco Systems reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cisco Systems.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $3,445,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 429,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,134,969.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 38,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,045,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,205,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $199.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.96. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.