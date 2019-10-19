Brokerages Anticipate Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $608.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) will announce $608.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $555.00 million and the highest is $683.91 million. Range Resources posted sales of $811.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Range Resources.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $851.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.93 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 45.91%. Range Resources’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

RRC has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.18.

In related news, VP David P. Poole sold 5,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $33,246.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret K. Dorman purchased 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,592.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 42,938 shares of company stock valued at $176,159. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of NYSE RRC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.68. 8,667,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,822,724. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.08%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Range Resources (RRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.