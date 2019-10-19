Brokerages Expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.71 Million

Equities analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to report $202.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $201.80 million to $204.48 million. Cross Country Healthcare posted sales of $200.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year sales of $806.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $803.37 million to $812.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $842.92 million, with estimates ranging from $820.85 million to $863.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,286. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.11 million, a P/E ratio of 88.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 309,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 187,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

