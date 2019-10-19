Brokerages Expect Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) will post sales of $19.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Natural Gas Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.60 million and the lowest is $18.70 million. Natural Gas Services Group reported sales of $16.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group will report full year sales of $77.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.70 million to $79.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $81.10 million, with estimates ranging from $77.70 million to $84.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Natural Gas Services Group.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $19.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 million.

NGS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE NGS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. 77,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,272. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 111,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 19,862 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 92,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 16,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 29,562 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

