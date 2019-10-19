Brokerages Expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $606.33 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will report $606.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $609.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $601.94 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $867.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $675.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.28 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.83. 6,041,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,739,718. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

In related news, Director Janeen S. Judah sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,023 shares in the company, valued at $244,558.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis W. Huff purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,561.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 33.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 664,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 166,063 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,314,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 46,975 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 167,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 115,250 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 386,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 226,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

