Brokerages Expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $957.29 Million

Analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will report $957.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $965.00 million and the lowest is $952.00 million. Sally Beauty reported sales of $966.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $3.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 151.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on SBH. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sally Beauty to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

SBH stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.49. 1,148,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,954. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $23.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, Director John A. Miller acquired 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $494,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,369.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,449. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 58,500 shares of company stock worth $718,425. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the first quarter worth $2,646,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 10.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 118.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 0.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 125,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.