Brokerages Expect Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is ($0.09). Sunrun posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,450%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

In other news, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $9,789,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 728,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $11,310,944.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,901,706 shares of company stock worth $93,209,033 and sold 27,422 shares worth $478,599. 9.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Sunrun by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 18.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 30.0% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 2.3% during the second quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 268,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. 1,307,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

