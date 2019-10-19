Brokerages Set Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) PT at $8.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMRX shares. ValuEngine raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays set a $5.00 target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

NYSE AMRX opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $894.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.12 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 28.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Pradeep Bhadauria acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun acquired 1,642,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $4,992,592.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,788,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,057 over the last 90 days. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 790.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 117,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. 34.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

