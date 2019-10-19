Brokerages Set Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) PT at $6.75

Shares of Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CORV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Correvio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Correvio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

NASDAQ CORV remained flat at $$2.00 during trading hours on Friday. 74,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,698. Correvio Pharma has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $101.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Correvio Pharma had a negative net margin of 107.91% and a negative return on equity of 575.20%. The business had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Correvio Pharma will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORV. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Correvio Pharma by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,788,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 50,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Correvio Pharma by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Correvio Pharma by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 40,815 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Correvio Pharma by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 422,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 84,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Correvio Pharma by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 3,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

