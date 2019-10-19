Brokerages Set Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) PT at $115.00

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on LBRDA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

LBRDA stock opened at $110.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $111.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 276.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 504.89% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 64.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 633.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 1.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the second quarter valued at about $3,814,000. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

