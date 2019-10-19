Brokerages Set Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) Price Target at GBX 323

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 323 ($4.22).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of LON MGAM remained flat at $GBX 234.20 ($3.06) during midday trading on Monday. 349,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,500. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 252.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 257.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.34 million and a P/E ratio of 12.07. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of GBX 229.60 ($3.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 292.20 ($3.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

