Brokers Issue Forecasts for Wyndham Destinations’ Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Wyndham Destinations in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 90.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Shares of WYND opened at $46.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $49.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other news, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 5,300 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $227,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 1,904 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $92,724.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,007 shares of company stock worth $667,440. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.