Brokers Set Expectations for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2019 Earnings (TSE:HR)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$187.13 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins cut shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

