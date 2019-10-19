Brokers Set Expectations for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Knight Equity started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

NYSE:KNX opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.55.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 561,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,441,000 after acquiring an additional 272,134 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,860,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,484,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, COO Kevin Quast sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $156,892.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,042.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $58,091.04. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

